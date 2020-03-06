President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended Ghana’s creative arts industry.

He described the industry as a thriving one which interests a lot of people.

“The creative arts industry is thriving and its exciting feeling interests a wide range of people. The fashion scene is vibrant and brings out new talents every day. Take a look around this stadium and feast your eyes on the colours and the wide variety of styles that our kente weavers can conjure,” the President said this at the 63rd Independence Day parade held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today, Friday, March 6, 2020.

“Every day, this ancient royal eyecatching beautiful fabric is reinvented to win over new generations. The Kente, of course, has crossed over our boundaries and is no longer exclusively Ghanaian but the symbol of identity for people of African descent everywhere,” he added.

The President also said, “art galleries are alive with established new painters and sculptors and there are signs of their innovative works all around us.”

The President further commended fashion designers in the country for their marvellous designs.

“Our designers, tailors and dressmakers keep Ghanaian made clothes in the top range of attractive clothes,” the President said.

Touching on the music sector, he noted that new and youthful artistes are keeping the industry alive.

“We’ve always been known for musical talents and this generation is keeping up the tradition,” he said.