The alleged leader of a Russian-led network of professional trolls targeting the United stares of America, Seth Weredu, has been put before an Accra Circuit court.

He has been charged with the offence of money laundering.

The accused person, who is said to be an architect according to the state, had been engaging in an online cyber scam through a Non-Governmental Organization which he owns.

In the facts presented to the court, the accused person, who resides in Russia, is alleged to have transferred various amounts of monies which were proceeds from his illegal activity.

The accused person has since been granted bail.

The troll network he worked with was made up of 49 Facebook accounts, 85 Instagram accounts and 71 Twitter accounts.

Facebook said about 13,500 accounts followed one or more of the disabled pages.

About 265,000 people were following one or more of the Instagram accounts.

Twitter removed 71 accounts, which had a total of 68,000 followers.

It marked the first time that a Russian information operation targeting the US has been found to be run from Africa.

Facebook and Twitter removed the network accounts last Thursday.

The operations of the trolls were revealed by a CNN investigative report.

Facebook and Twitter had already been looking into some of the troll accounts when CNN notified the two companies of its investigation.

The Ghana-based troll network was not peddling politically-themed content, but it was said to be posting inflammatory comments about violence against African Americans.