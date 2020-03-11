The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei-Sowah has defended the Sanitation Minister’s claim of improved sanitation in Accra.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah last week said Accra is generally clean, despite government’s inability to fulfil the promise of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa by 2020.

She made the statement in Parliament while answering a question posed to her on sanitation in the country.

In support of this, Mr. Adjei-Sowah, on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, outlined some measures that have been put in place to ensure cleanliness in Accra.

“The Sanitation Minister was right when she said that despite the improvement in sanitation we are not yet there. So to re-echo the position of the Minister, indeed we’ve made progress but we are not yet there. We have provided bins to homes…to be able to collect waste. We have waste transfer sites in Accra.”

“Plastic recycling is a big thing now. We are trying to get the right model for the collection of plastic and recycling it. As a result of the economy of the metal waste that we have…you can hardly find metal in our waste stream. That is the same model we are trying to implement for plastic waste. We did a pilot and ended last week trying to get prices for plastics. We are on the path but we have not been able to find the right model in terms of pricing,” he said.

Background

Cecelia Dapaah, in Parliament, also outlined various measures President Akufo-Addo has put in place to make Accra clean.

“There will always be challenges as the population grows and people migrate. Yes, there are challenges and I extensively brought to the Floor some of these challenges when I briefed the House. For instance, the honourable member was speaking about last week’s rain, the plastics are under the Ministry of Science, Environment, and Technology and the dredging is also under the ambit of the Ministry of Works and Housing.”

“The Ministry for the Works and Housing went around the city and visited the Aslyum down area and I know he is also giving contracts for drain dredging and I believe the Minister is capable of finding the needed solution but generally, I can say Accra is clean,” she said.

Government on course to fulfilling promise

President Nana Akufo-Addo in April 2017 promised to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his tenure in office.

Although this was later revised by the Sanitation Ministry to the end of his second term should he be voted for in the upcoming general elections, Mr. Adjei Sowah still insists that the government is on course in making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

He had told Citi News that the government’s intervention programs aimed at riding the city of filth is achieving results with waste being managed better than before.

The sanitation crisis in the nation’s capital seems to be worsening, with city authorities struggling to deal with the situation.

Many residents within Accra now measure the work of the Assembly based on the target set by the President, but the AMA boss has consistently maintained that the agenda is on course.