The killing of a Sogakope South assembly member has sparked protests from Sogakope residents who are outraged by the perceived lack of action from Police.

After earlier massing up at the Sogakope police station, residents blocked the road leading to the Sogakope Bridge to express their displeasure with recent robbery attacks and killings in the community.

Early on Sunday morning, the assembly member of Sogakope North who doubles as a mobile money vendor was shot and killed at his residence.

Citi News sources indicate that his wife and child are also in a critical condition at the Sogakope District hospital.

The residents following the death massed up at the Sogakope police station this morning, demanding the immediate closure of the facility since the police have been lackadaisical in dealing with the robbery attacks.

According to them, the many unresolved murders in the community.