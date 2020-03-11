The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has asked its National Secretary, Murtala Mohammed, to issue an unqualified apology to Franklin Cudjoe and IMANI-Africa.

Murtala Mohammed had in an opinion piece taken on the policy think tank which had criticised Electoral Commission’s decision to procure a new biometric voter management system and also compile a new voters’ register ahead of the December 7 general elections.

While dissociating itself from the comments made by its National Secretary, the PPP in a statement signed by its Director of Communications, Paa Kow Ackon, lambasted Murtala Mohammed for tagging IMANI Africa’s Franklin Cudjoe as having a “paymaster.”

“We wish to place on record that the personal comments from our National Secretary and the official position of the PPP in respect of the New Voter Register are not analogous in any way. We disagree with our political opponents, but we do not impugn their character without cause. Personal attacks targeted at perceived opponents are not in the DNA of the PPP,” the party noted in the statement.

The PPP also used the opportunity to further reiterate its stand on the EC’s move to compile a new electoral roll, insisting that “the Electoral Commission must use the current Biometric Register for the 2020 general elections.”

PPP in the statement said its “reasons for not supporting the new register are situated in economics and development and not political. The taxpayer must not be made to suffer unnecessarily when leaders fail to pluck low hanging fruits and the economy takes a backward step every time that happens.”

“As a party, we cannot stand silently while our National Secretary tags IMANI’s Franklyn Cudjoe as having a ‘paymaster.’ We therefore demand an unqualified apology from our National Secretary to Franklin Cudjoe and IMANI,” the statement added.