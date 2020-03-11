A four-year girl at Sawaba in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region died on the spot after she was run over by the school bus that takes her to school.

The body of the deceased school girl, Ayisha Abdul-Aziz is being prepared for burial according to Islamic rites.

She was with her older brother when she allegedly tripped and fell whilst crossing the road.

The Management of the Happy Kids Academy, the school the deceased attended is currently at the Asokore Mampong Police Station where the driver of the vehicle is being detained.

Citi News‘ Ashanti Regional Correspondent Hafiz Tijani reported that a pathologist has been called to examine the body before a police report is prepared prior to the burial.

The family currently wants police to expedite the process and is keeping the deceased’s body in her father’s room, Hafiz said.

Police have given indications they also want to quickly finish the examination of the body to allow for burial.

The school’s management is aware of the incident and said to be in a state of sadness but has declined to comment on the matter.

The driver of the bus was also left traumatised by the incident and was seen weeping. He claimed that it was an accident.

Police have also spoken to the driver as investigations into the incident continue.

Pedestrians are one of the major casualties of road accidents in Ghana.

Pedestrian knockdowns totalled 2,983 with 740 of the incidents resulting in deaths in 2019.