A four-year-old pupil of the Happy Kids Academy who died after she was run over by a vehicle on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, has been buried according to Islamic customs.

This was after a pathologist examined the body of Aisha Abdul-Aziz in the presence of police and relatives of the deceased.

Aisha Abdul-Aziz died on the spot after she was run over by the school bus that takes her to school.

Police released the body to the devasted relatives who are still grieving the death of the young girl after Wednesday’s incident which happened at Sawaba in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

An eyewitness, Umar Abdallah who spoke to Citi News says the deceased had bent to pick her biscuit from the ground when the driver of the school bus unknowingly ran over her.

According to him, the driver of the vehicle was traumatized after the incident.

“I was coming from the house when I saw the girl crossing. But she dropped her biscuit. So, when the driver got close, he was trying to turn as the girl was also trying to pick up the biscuit. But as she was going for it, the driver didn’t see her and hit her. He was devastated after the accident,” he said.

However, the deceased’s father, Abdul-Aziz Muktar says although the death of his daughter came to him as a shock, he is keeping faith with God.

“Anytime I come home and see my little girl, I remember my mother. I can’t forget about her. I am in a very difficult situation. All I can do now is to commit everything to God. He knows why this accident occurred,” he said.

Meanwhile, police at Asokore Mampong are still holding the driver of the school bus in custody.

Police say they have begun investigations into the matter.

Authorities of the Happy Kids Academy have declined comment on the matter.