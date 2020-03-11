The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan has admonished Ghanaian youth not to be used as tools to perpetrate violence in the upcoming general elections.

The MP gave the advice when she donated GHS47,000 for the payment of hospital bills for Ishawu Yaro, a victim who was shot in the leg during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence on 31st January 2019.

The victim, for the past year, has been on admission at the 37 Military Hospital receiving treatment.

Yaro who has undergone some surgeries on his affected leg will be undergoing further treatment in the coming days.

“A little over a year ago, I was here to contribute GHS5,000 for his upkeep and I continued to visit him. I was concerned about him and as a concerned mother that I am, I took it upon myself to raise funds to settle his bills. A cheque of almost GHS47,000 has been presented to the commander [at the 37 Military Hospital] to clear his medical bills,” she stated.

The Ayawaso MP, Lydia Alhassan further appealed to the youth to avoid being induced by politicians to engage in violent acts ahead of the December 7 polls.

“For the youth out there. Please don’t allow yourself to be used in this manner. Do politics. Do it reasonably. Do it decently and sensibly,” she said.