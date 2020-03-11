Staff of Citi FM and Citi TV Staff were on Wednesday treated to a breakfast of ɛtɔ with eggs, avocado and koobi (salted fish).

The meal comes days ahead of the company’s ‘Back to your village food bazaar’ scheduled to be held on Saturday [March 14, 2020].

The bazaar will be held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) complex as part of activities to celebrate the Heritage Month commemorated in March every year.

ɛtɔ is made from boiled yam or plantain mixed with palm oil. It is inexpensive and easy to make, taking around 15 minutes to prepare.

In preparing it, one needs to grind boiled yam or plantain in earthenware and garnish it with boiled eggs, salted fish and sliced avocados.

About Back to your village food bazaar

The “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar” will climax the Heritage Art Festival which starts from March 12 to 14, 2020, at the Forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

This festival serves as a platform to enjoy and celebrate artistic impressions from Ghanaian artists as they showcase their work telling the Ghanaian story through art.

This is part of the activities set for this year’s Heritage Month celebration.

Heritage month activities

Every weekday morning in March, Citi FM’s Breakfast Show will host personalities adept in the history of Ghana.

Music is not left out in this celebration.

On March 21, Citi TV will serve music lovers with great authentic Ga music in an event dubbed the Accra Music Expo 2020.

The climax of the whole celebration will be on March 28, 2020, at the Accra International Conference Centre with the Music of Ghanaian Origin concert.

This year’s concert promises to be more refreshing as it parades a number of Ghana’s finest musicians whose songs evoke nostalgic moments of the Ghanaian music journey.

Heritage Month 2020 is powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, with support from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Tourism Authority.