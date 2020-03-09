The Banana Producers Association of Ghana is lamenting the devastating effects of illegal mining on their operations.

According to the Association, the activities of illegal miners have restricted banana producers in the country to the only farm along the banks of the Volta Lake, since banana grows better along river banks.

It says several other rivers cannot serve their purpose due to pollution caused by illegal mining activities.

Currently, Ivory Coast and Cameroon are the leading producers and exporters of banana with each country producing about 300,000 tons a year, while Ghana produces only 90,000 tons.

Speaking to Citi Business News, the Vice President of the Banana Producers Association of Ghana, George Kporhe, said the situation needs adequate attention as Ghana seeks to become a leading producer of banana in West Africa.

“The potential exists and the land is there, but it has to be close to a major river source like the Volta, but it could also be along with some of the major river bodies except that we can’t produce banana where the soil is polluted by galamsey.”

“Galamsey [ illegal mining], is a major threat to banana production beyond the limited areas along the Volta River. If the soil is polluted with heavy metals, the opportunity becomes limited as banana requires a very well developed infrastructure,” he added.