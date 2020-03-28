All banks and financial institutions will be opened during the two-week partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi from Monday, March 30, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has said.

The BoG’s clarification follows a similar one from the office of the President indicating that banks and financial institutions will not be affected by the lockdown.

“Following the address to the nation by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Ghana’s enhanced response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Friday, 27th March, 2020, the Office of the

President has clarified that all banks and financial institutions will be opened,” a portion of a statement issued by the BoG said.

The Bank of Ghana has thus informed Banks, Savings and Loans Companies, among others to “trigger their business continuity plans with the minimum number of staff, to ensure their doors are open to the general public and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), electronic channels and all payment platforms are functional.”

Partial lockdown of COVID-19 hotspots

President Nana Akufo-Addo imposed the partial lockdown on Friday, March 27, 2020.

These cities, which have been identified as the epicentres of the novel coronavirus in Ghana have been shut down as part of efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in the national address, stated that “effective 1 am on Monday, 30th March, some forty-eight hours from now, I have imposed, pursuant to the powers granted the President of the Republic, under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012), restrictions on the movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA, which includes Awutu Senya East), and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts, for a period of two (2) weeks, subject to review.”

He said the decision “will give us the opportunity to try to halt the spread of the virus, and scale-up effectively contact tracing of persons who have come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and, if necessary, quarantine and isolate them for treatment, should they prove to have the virus.”

He, however, made exemptions to this directive.

Some essential service providers such as food vendors, fuel station attendants, bankers, railway and construction workers, and the Executive will not be forced to lockdown.