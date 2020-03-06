The Executive Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr. Rashid Dramani believes that stopping Members of Parliament from using mobile phones during proceedings in the Chamber is long overdue.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu decried the wanton abuse of mobile phones by his fellow legislators during serious parliamentary sessions.

According to Mensah Bonsu, such practice is fast becoming a huge distraction to the business of the House.

The Executive Director of ACEPA in a Citi News interview backed the Majority Leader’s call.

“It is not a pleasant sight to behold seeing Members of Parliament using their phones during parliamentary sittings. There’s also the issue of chronic absenteeism by MPs which gives the impression that either MPs are not in the Chamber or when they come, they are busy on their phones and I think that this doesn’t create a good impression to those who advocate for better conditions of service for them. So I think the ban is long overdue and it must be done,” Dr. Dramani said.

Background

Parliament is set to ban legislators from bringing mobile phones into the House during proceedings.

Proponents of the ban argue that the use of phones during proceedings serve as a huge distraction to the business of the House.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, March 5, 2020, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who is also the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said, the ban will be enforced as soon as the new Standing Order of Parliament is approved.

“…We proposed that in the next Parliament, once we accept the review standards, no Member of Parliament will be allowed to bring a cell phone to the House. We need to demonstrate seriousness. When the President of the House is talking, members will be fidgeting with their phones.”