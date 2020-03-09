The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has urged Ghanaians to speak out on critical issues affecting their livelihoods that require urgent attention.

According to him, the inputs of Ghanaians in a democratic dispensation is vital for an inclusive manifesto that addresses their real needs.

Speaking at the Upper East Regional “Speak Out” session in Bolgatanga, Mr. Mahama said the forum will help the NDC formulate programmes and policies for inclusive development.

“Today is your chance to be as open and honest. Think of this session as a safe and secured space where you can express your opinions and I urge you not to hold back but be frank, bold and candid.”

“I urge you to speak out about the problems and challenges as you see in society and in your environment. I urge you to speak out about the economy, education, infrastructure, energy, jobs, health care, corruption, use of our resources and the issues that matter to you. And I urge you to speak out for a better future and a better life for all the people of our beloved country Ghana.”

Mr. Mahama assured that inputs from Ghanaians shall be incorporated into the party’s 2020 manifesto as a blueprint for national development.

He stressed that the forum which was non-partisan in nature was to give a voice to ordinary Ghanaians who are not politicians to contribute to the development of Ghana.

The speak-out session was attended by traditional rules, queen mothers, journalists, worker unions, traders, civil servants among others.

Also in attendance were the NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; the NDC National Organiser, Joshuah Akamba; Former Chief of Staff; Julius Debra; Deputy National Women’s Organiser, Abigail Mensah among other executives of the party.