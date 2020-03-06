Belshaw Limited, a leading producer of detergents, disinfectants and degreasers in Ghana, has organized a cervical cancer screening exercise for its workforce in Tema.

The exercise, which educated participants on the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of Cervical Cancer, the second most frequent cancer in women, was part of the company’s activities to create awareness on the disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the high mortality rate from cervical cancer globally could be reduced through a comprehensive approach including prevention, early diagnosis, effective screening and treatment programmes.

Speaking at the event, a Midwife and Public Health Nurse, Akua Oduraa Nuamah entreated the participants to pay more attention to their health and look out for early signs.

“Cervical cancer is caused by a persistent infection of the Human Papilloma Virus. Actually, it causes 99% of cervical cancers; meaning only 1 % of cervical cancers is caused by other conditions. In a majority of cases, the body is able to overcome and eradicate the infection resulting in healthy cervix. A persistent infection of this virus will after several years cause changes in the cervix and then subsequently a fatal cervical cancer.”

She added that “these changes can be seen on examination of the cervix. There is a long gap of several years between when infection occurs and when early changes on the cervix can be seen. And another long gap between when the early changes are seen and the full-blown disease.”

According to her, sexual intercourse, oral sex, handshake, toilet seats, some medical instruments are some of the common sexual and non-sexual modes of transmission of human papillomavirus ( the causative organism of the disease).

A team of health professionals conducted the screening for all female participants at the event. The participants were excited and thanked management of Belshaw Company for the gesture.

The Production Manager of Belshaw Limited, Mr. Samuel Kwakye noted that “it is very important for men to have such education about Cervical Cancer since they can also be agents of transmission”.

On her part, the Human Resource Manager, Ms. Paulina Kwateng Akosah, underscored that “as a producer of premium detergents, disinfectants and degreasing products, Belshaw Limited believes that the well-being of its workforce is key to the productivity and progress of the company”.

She assured that “this is something the company will continue to do” and entreated corporate bodies to emulate same.

More About Cervical Cancer Screening

The methods for screening for cervical cancer are: HPV testing, which detects the virus that causes the cancer before the disease even starts, and Pap smear, which detects the early changes in the cervix before they become visible (early stage disease).

There is also the Visual Inspection with Acetic Avid (VIA), which detects the disease when the changes on the cervix are visible to the naked eye (latter stage disease) and Colposcopy, which detects the changes in the cervix when they are visible under a microscope

HPV SCREENING

This is a test to detect the virus that causes the disease. It detects the clients that are at risk long before any change is found on the cervix. It permits close monitoring of those women and allows the disease to be treated at its earliest stages. It is the only method that allows self-testing; meaning that one can take the sample herself in an area of comfort (home, work, or even at church).

There is no need for a speculum to be passed before the sample is taken. The individual herself passes a brush or a swab into the vagina, sweeps the swab in the vagina to pick cells from the vagina, and then the tube is sent to the lab for testing.

It is the most modern method and it is the method being adopted by the advanced countries. Since it involves a DNA test, it is slightly more expensive than the other methods.

PAP SMEAR

This method was the bastion of screening methods till the HPV screening came along. It is typically done in hospital. The woman lies on a couch and a speculum is passed by a Doctor /Nurse to visualize the cervix.

A brush and or a wooden spatula is used to scrape the surface of the cervix to pick cells. The cells are transferred to a slide or a bottle of preservative and sent to the lab for examination. The test detects abnormalities in the cells of the cervix caused by the HPV. It does not detect the virus.

VISUAL INSPECTION WITH ACETIC ACID (VIA)

This method is done by clinical personnel. The woman is required to lie on the couch, a speculum is passed to enable visualization of the cervix, the cervix is washed with acetic acid (vinegar), and the changes on the cervix observed with the naked eye.

Any changes seen are referred for treatment. This is the method with lowest technology. It is the cheapest method and it is the main method of screening in low income countries.

COLPOSCOPY

This method uses magnification to look at the cervix. It is VIA with a microscope. It is used to look for lesions that can be biopsied and examined by pathologists. This method is used more for confirmation and treatment of visible lesion rather than for screening.

There are several methods to screen for cervical cancer. so one can choose any method and get tested.