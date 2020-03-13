The Kintampo Municipal Police Command in the Bono East says bodies of six persons including the two drivers who perished during the Kintampo highway crash have been identified.

The crash, which was as a result of a head-on collision between a Kia Grandbird bus and a Mercedes Sprinter bus claimed over 30 lives.

A number of the deceased in the crash were burned beyond recognition after the wreckage caught fire.

Family members have since been trooping health facilities the victims were taken to in their attempt to identify their relatives.

This has been a daunting task for the relatives because of the way the bodies were burned.

The Kintampo Municipal Police Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr. Francis Brobbey, in an interview with Citi News, said the police are still investigating to identify other victims yet to be identified.

“We have identified six [bodies] and we are working on the others. The two drivers were identified from their seat on the spot. There was a police officer who we identified because of the belt that he was wearing. One of the bodies was half burnt so the brother was able to identify him. One other whose mother was also involved in the accident but lost the child was also identified by part of the dress she had put on. So as for the rest, we are still working on them.”

‘Driver error’ caused deadly Kintampo crash – Road Safety Authority

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) expressed dismay at the gory head-on collision saying that its preliminary checks indicate that the crash was a result of driver error.

Director of Planning and Programs for the Authority, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng said:

“We find it very disappointing and very unfortunate that such a crash happened. We have got the information from the police that the death toll has risen to 31 and per our observation; we are attributing this crash to driver error. We have looked at the road infrastructure and the vehicles and there’s nothing suggesting that it’s coming with some deficiency associated with the vehicle.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo after the crash extended his condolences to families of persons who perished.

In a tweet, he prayed for the souls of all who lost their lives in the crash and asked those who got injured to get well soon.

“My sympathies and condolences go to all the families and loved ones of the deceased in Monday’s horrific accident on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway. May their souls Rest In Peace. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery”, he posted.