A library facility has been inaugurated in the Jaman North Municipality of the Bono Region by the Ghana Library Authority.

The construction of the facility was made possible by Madamfo Ghana Foundation. The facility is the 72nd of the many public libraries managed by the Authority.

According to the authority, the inauguration, which took place over the weekend falls in line with the strategic objective of making 2020 a “Year of Learning.”

The authority said it wishes to increase its footprint across the country in order to make library services easily accessible to every Ghanaian.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Jaman North Municipal Education Director, Mrs. Mabel Judith Micah stated that the library was the first of its kind in the history of the municipality and will help students in Duadaso and the nearby communities reach their education goals.

She expressed her gratitude to the donors and pledged to use her office to ensure the library is well patronized.

She advised parents to encourage their wards to visit the library to acquire knowledge and expressed the hope that the library in the Jaman North Municipal will help to address the falling standard of education in the Municipality.

The Bono Regional Librarian, Ofosu Frimpong noted that “the mandate of the Ghana Library Authority is to establish, equip, maintain and manage public libraries, therefore, we are very grateful to Madamfo Ghana Foundation for this gesture to invest in the human capital development of the residents of Duadaso through the construction of a Library.”

The Country Director of Madamfo Ghana Foundation, Mr. Victor Manu, acknowledged the support of the community throughout the building process and outlined the various projects his outfit is undertaking which include the construction of hospitals and classroom blocks in the Jaman North Municipality.

He added that their doors are opened and are willing to support the community anytime there is the need.

The facility has a 100 seating capacity, a technology and innovation hub and a mechanized borehole to ensure constant water supply for use by patrons.