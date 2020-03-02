Patrons of the 2020 edition of the biggest road trip in Ghana, the Heritage Caravan were given memorable experiences at Agotime Kpetoe in the Volta Region on Sunday, March 1, 2020, as they got the opportunity to enjoy the culture of the chiefs and people of the town.

On day one of the Heritage Caravan, a durbar was held in honour of the patrons at Agotime Kpetoe.

They were treated to some good Borborbor rhythms and dance.

Patrons were also excited with the local delicacy of the people of Agotime Kpetoe known as “totokpakpa.”

Totokpakpa is made from corn dough and eaten with a sauce made with okro.

Apart from the dance and the food, there was also a kente weaving exhibition.

“It was so amazing and I was really thrilled. The event showed our rich tradition and culture that we have. The food tastes great. I was sceptical about it but when I tried, it was nice it goes down smoothly,” one of the patrons said.

Another said “It was a great experience because this is my first time. It was nice seeing the kente woven. How they received us was great so I know I will be going home with something to show my people. ”

Today, Monday, March 2, 2020, the Caravan will make its way to the Ashanti Region from the Eastern Region after passing the night at the plush Rock City Hotel.

The 2020 edition of the Heritage Caravan is brought to you by Citi 97.3 FM and Citi TV.

It is supported by Rigworld Petroleum, Voltic, GCB, Japan Motors, Hollard Insurance, Ghana Tourism Authority and Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited.

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan is a fun-filled road trip which takes place in the month of March, giving patrons an opportunity to learn about the diversity in culture, people and places, as they tour various regions and exciting destinations across the country.

This year’s Heritage Caravan would be visiting 12 out of the 16 regions of the country with its 202 patrons.

The 2020 Caravan, which marks the start of Citi FM’s Heritage Month, begun on March 1 and will end on Saturday, March 7, 2020.