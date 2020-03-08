Four persons have been arrested over their involvement in a chieftaincy clash at Awutu Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

The chieftaincy clash led to some four persons sustaining gunshot wounds after a group of individuals numbering about 20 opened fire on some individuals at a funeral in the area.

Sources close to Citi News said the incident happened in the late hours of Friday after members of the Odukpong Ofaakor Chief’s palace and the Asafo company were conducting rituals to bury the Akyeamehene of Odukpong Ofaakor Nana Kojo Amoashie who is a royal.

This did not go down well with another faction in the palace that decided to mar the ceremony.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview Odikro of Kasoa Nai Darko Ankrah indicated that some individuals entered the palace armed with guns and machetes and demanded that the body be given to them to go and bury but they refused, forcing the group to shoot into the crowd.

“We were in the palace preparing rituals to bury the late Akyeamehene then suddenly some group of individuals armed with guns and machetes entered the palace and demanded that the body be given to them to bury but we told them that the man is a royal and will be buried according to traditions and customs, and this did not go down well with the group who in turn opened fire on the crowd and this injured several others,” Nai Darko Ankrah said.

He added that the group managed to take the body of the late Akyeamehene Nana Kojo Amoashie away.

“After they fired the gunshot they managed to take the body away as we speak now I don’t know where the body is,” Nai Darko Ankrah told Citi News.

A victim who was hit by the stray bullet told Citi News he went to the palace only to witness the colourful ceremony but was hit by the bullet.

“I went to the Palace to watch the ceremony and then I heard gunshots but I did not even notice I had been hit until my friend told me I had been hit by a bullet. Suddenly I saw blood coming out and I was rushed to the Kasoa government hospital but was transferred to the Winneba Trauma hospital for treatment, “the victim who wished to remain anonymous told Citi News.

Officers from the Kasoa Divisional Police Command have been dispatched to the area to restore calm.