The Accra Metropolitan Assembly office was awash with vibrant colours as Citi TV’s Heritage Art Festival kicked off the latest leg of the station’s Heritage Month.

One of the highlights of the event was the biggest canvas to grace the city which was open to all walks of life to leave their mark on the opening day of the festivals.

Notable contributors to the canvas were the host of the event, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah and the Ghana Tourism Authority boss, Kwesi Agyeman.

Aside from the canvas, there were other art installations showcases not just art but history.

Chuku the Painter had an exhibition that leaned on theatre to convey a message of empowerment featuring black slaves resisting their masters.

The Deo Gratias Studios also had a rich array of rate historically relevant photographs capture iconic moments in Ghana’s birth as a nation.

In line with one of the messages of the event; safeguarding our heritage and identity, high school art students got a taste of art outside the classroom as they too got their hands dirty with varying colours.

Under the watchful eye of more experienced artists, they contributed the murals on the canvas and left with more inspiration for their chosen fields.

Beyond the art, there was a symposium on the theme ‘Art and Identities’ at the City Hall of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly with Dr Bernard Akoi-Jackson, Amarkine Amarteifio.

The speakers challenged the room to think about art and the Ghanaian reality in different ways in a bid to herald Ghana’s identity and culture.

The festival will continue for two more days and will treat taste buds to delicious cuisines from across Ghana with the “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar” on Saturday, March 14.