The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and ten other accountability institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)to combat corruption.

The other ten institutions that signed the MoU include Parliament, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), the Ghana Audit Service, the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), Narcotics Control Board (NACOB), the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Ministry of Justice, the Economic and Organized Crime Office among others.

The agreement was spearheaded CHRAJ with financial support from the

Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP).

The Commissioner for CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal before signing the Memorandum of Understanding, emphasized the need for the various institutions to work together to tackle corruption.

“The MOU is coalescing all anti-corruption institutions together. The expectations of Ghanaians as far as fighting corruption is concerned is very high. We cannot fail Ghanaians. Each of us has signed an agreement to collaborate. We should be willing to exchange information. That is the only way we can fight corruption.”

The MOU is expected to foster the exchange of information, promotion of synergy for better co-ordination of activities, as well as enhance the capacity of the KAIs to address challenges of emerging methods of corruption and crime .

In line with this, an information exchange forum is expected to be established, where specific activities, including the sharing of information and experiences and periodic public engagements, will be undertaken every three months.