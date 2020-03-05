On March 14, 2020, Citi FM and Citi TV will treat taste buds to delicious food from across Ghana with the “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar.”

The programme which will be held at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly will showcase indigenous Ghanaian dishes like Oto, Banku, Tuo Zaafi, Kokonte, Ampesie, among others.

This “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar” will climax the Heritage Art Festival which starts from March 12 to 14, 2020, at the Forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

This festival serves as a platform to enjoy and celebrate artistic impressions from Ghanaian artists as they showcase their work telling the Ghanaian story through art.

This is part of the activities set for this year’s Heritage Month celebration.

Every weekday morning in March, Citi FM’s Breakfast Show will host personalities adept in the history of Ghana.

It is a great opportunity to learn Ghanaian historical facts, heritage, and traditions with the on-air series, he said.

Aside from that, there will be the Heritage Caravan which will explore 12 out of the 16 regions in Ghana, in seven days.

The Heritage Caravan is currently on wheels, touring some prominent sites across the regions.

Music is not left out in this celebration. On March 21, Citi TV will serve music lovers with great authentic Ga music in an event dubbed the Accra Music Expo 2020.

The climax of the whole celebration will be on March 28, 2020, at the Accra International Conference Centre with the Music of Ghanaian Origin concert.

This year’s concert promises to be more refreshing as it parades a number of Ghana’s finest musicians whose songs evoke nostalgic moments of the Ghanaian music journey.

Heritage Month 2020 is powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, with support from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Tourism Authority.