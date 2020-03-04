The Heritage Caravan began day four of its activities with a donation of items worth thousands of cedis and a cash sum of GHS2,600 to the chiefs and people of Duko, a deprived community in the Savelugu Municipality in the Northern Region.

The items donated to the community included clothes solicited from listeners and viewers of Citi FM/TV.

A cash sum of GHS2,600 was also added to the donated items by patrons of the 2020 edition of the Heritage Caravan.

Managing Director of Citi FM/TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah during a short ceremony to donate the items also announced that from next year, 2021, the company will adopt some deprived communities and highlight their challenges to attract the needed developmental projects.

“I’m forced to go ahead of myself and announce that the adoption of the villages starts with Duko. From next year, we’ll be spending a lot of time here doing some of the development projects. This is just to show our appreciation for how you have received us,” he said.

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan is a fun-filled road trip which takes place in the month of March, giving patrons an opportunity to learn about the diversity in culture, people and places, as they tour various regions and exciting destinations across the country.

This year’s Heritage Caravan would be visiting 12 out of the 16 regions of the country with its 202 patrons.

The 2020 Caravan, which marks the start of Citi FM’s Heritage Month, begun on March 1 and will end on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The 2020 edition of the Heritage Caravan is brought to you by Citi 97.3 FM and Citi TV.

It is supported by Rigworld Petroleum, Voltic, GCB, Japan Motors, Hollard Insurance, Ghana Tourism Authority and Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited.