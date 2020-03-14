As part of activities to mark the 2020 edition of the Heritage Month, Citi TV will today, Saturday, March 14, 2020, organise the Back To Your Village Food Bazaar.

The aim of organizing the bazaar is to reconnect Ghanaians to their long-forgotten but most enjoyed local cuisine.

This event which will take place at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) complex will climax the company’s Heritage Art Festival which commenced on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Patrons will be treated to different delicacies from every part of Ghana.

Indigenous Ghanaian dishes like Omo tuo, Banku, Tuo Zaafi, Kokonte, Ampesie, among others will be showcased and enjoyed at the event.

The foods have been divided into three different villages: the Southern Village, the Akan Village and the Northern Village.

Days before this event, staff of Citi TV/FM were treated to Ghanaian foods like Ga kenkey and fish, fufu and ebunuebunu, and ɛtɔ with eggs, avocado and koobi (salted fish).

Other Heritage Month activities

Every weekday morning in March, Citi FM’s Breakfast Show will host personalities adept in the history of Ghana.

On March 21, Citi TV will serve music lovers with great authentic Ga music in an event dubbed the Accra Music Expo 2020.

The climax of the whole celebration will be on March 28, 2020, at the Accra International Conference Centre with the Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) concert.

This year’s concert promises to be more refreshing as it parades a number of Ghana’s finest musicians whose songs evoke nostalgic moments of the Ghanaian music journey.

Heritage Month 2020 is powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, with support from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Tourism Authority.