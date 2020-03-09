The 2nd runner-up of Citi TV’s Voice Factory music reality show 2019, Cleck Boyson, has released a single titled ‘Mutual Feeling.’

‘Mutual Feeling’ has a theme that may have people torn between labeling it as a love song or a gospel song.

The song was produced by DatbeatGod.

Cleck Boyson came third in the 2019 edition of Voice Factory, produced by Citi TV.

He was third to Araba and Ayjay Sam who came up in the first and second positions respectively.

Cleck Boyson, born Joel Boyson, describes himself as someone who “kills your boredom.”

Boyson attended Chemu Senior High School and Chrystal Galaxy School of Aviation.