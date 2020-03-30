Road Transport Operators have announced some measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country

The Operators arrived at the decision following consultations with the Ghana Private Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council.

The move is among others aimed at ensuring that precautionary directives given by President Nana Akufo-Addo on social distancing are observed on all public transport vehicles and terminals.

The following measures have been agreed on and are binding on all members:

All Passenger Carrying-vehicles including taxis seating 1-3 passengers on a row shall seat not more than two passengers on a row.

All Passenger Carrying-vehicles seating 1-4 passengers on a row shall seat not more than three passengers on a row

All Passenger carrying vehicles seating 1-5 passengers on a row shall seat not more than three passengers on a row.

The statement asked all members to comply with the new directive and ensure that “all transport terminals have adequate running water basins and sanitizers to enable passengers wash and sanitize their hands before boarding.”

Some Ghanaians have been calling for adequate precautionary measures by transport owners to protect them since the majority still depend on public transport for their commute in the country.

Among the suggestions was the reduction in the number of passengers to comply with the social distancing directive given by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

