381 people have been identified to have been exposed to the Coronavirus disease in the country.

This is according to the Head of Public Health of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie.

He said all the contacts so far have been linked to the first six Coronavirus patients in Ghana.

He said contact-tracing results for the seventh patient has begun and figures will be announced soon.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to provide an update on cases of Coronavirus confirmed in the country, Dr. Sarkodie said none of those who have been identified has shown signs of COVID-19.

“The contacts have risen to 381. None of the contacts has yet been confirmed as suspected case and all of them are being followed up and are doing well. This is the contacts for the first six cases that were detected…The single case that was seen yesterday which is the 7th one, the contract tracers have gone out and they are yet to come back to enable us to give their report so by close of today if the total number of contacts that are being followed would increase,” he said.

All the patients are self-quarantining and being monitored daily.

At the last count on Tuesday evening, 350 contacts had been traced out of which two, according to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye.

He said the contacts identified showed signs of the disease but turned out negative after a test.

We’re monitoring self-isolated persons

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye further indicated that all persons who have been asked to self-isolate because they had come into contact with one of the first six patients of COVID-19 are being monitored daily for symptoms of the virus.

He explained that they are being monitored through phone calls and physical visits.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye added that leaflets and other educational materials have been given to persons in isolation to which they are to strictly adhere to.

“We monitor them twice a day; morning and evening to take their temperature. We call to find out how they are doing, whether they have symptoms and all that. We also give them instructions on how to remain isolated from other people. We have given them leaflets that give them instruction on what to do,” he added.

The individuals who are self-isolating are being monitored for 14 days after which they will be cleared if they show no symptom of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, two persons who self-isolated and exhibited signs of the virus have tested negative.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana now 7

The Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, confirmed one new case of Coronavirus in the country.

The case was reported in the Greater Accra Region bringing to 7, the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ghana.

A tweet from the Ghana Health Service said, “This afternoon (17 March 2020); we have received report from NMIMR that indicated one (1) more confirmed case as positive for COVID-19 in Greater Accra Region.”

The patient is a 35-year-old male and a Ghanaian citizen who returned to Accra from France.

–

Follow @jnyabor