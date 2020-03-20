Markets in the Greater Accra Region will be closed on Monday, March 23, 2020 for a disinfection exercise to guard against the novel coronavirus pandemic’s spread in Ghana.

This is part of the nationwide disinfestation of public spaces to control the virus.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, said this decision was arrived at in consultation with the market women.

“They have all agreed on Monday and I was happy. They all see that there is expediency in the matter and we have to do it quick… in the Greater Accra Region, markets will be closed on Monday,” she said to the media.

Ahead of the fumigation, the Minister engaged in an outreach to the market areas and assured that all districts in the country will be given one hundred Veronica buckets and other hygiene essentials to ensure market women adhere to the precautionary measures announced by authorities.

She also warned that children were to stay away from trading activities in the market during the period.

“Our children have been sent home. They are not supposed to go trading in the market so we will communicate that to the market women. We don’t want to go to the market and see children who should be at home trading.”

Hajia Alima said she was satisfied with the cooperation from market women and stressed that her outfit “will be careful in emphasising on the social distances.”

Cases in Ghana

The novel Coronavirus cases in Ghana have increased to 16 after five more cases were announced.

The five new cases are all in the Greater Accra Region.

The Greater Accra Region has 13 of the confirmed cases in Ghana with the other three being recorded in the Ashanti Region.

The latest novel coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from the Ghana Health Service suggest that cases of community spread may have been detected.

One of the five new cases is a 34-year-old woman who was a “contact of a confirmed case at [her] place of work,” according to the Ghana Health Service.

Another case is a 29-year-old woman resident of Accra with no history of travel outside Ghana.

Also, a man, aged 53, who is a resident in Tema, who has no history of travel outside Ghana tested positive for the virus.

How is the virus spread?

The virus is spread mainly from between people who are in close contact with one another, ie within about 6 feet, and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into one’s lungs.

To prevent the spread, the standard recommendations coming from the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service are regular hand washing, covering one’s mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

People are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

