The Auditor-General has suspended the collection of Assets and Liabilities Declaration forms to help curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the country.

In a press statement issued by the Audit Service on Monday, March 23, 2020, it also advised all public office holders to ensure that all forms in their possession are completed in accordance with Article 286 of 1992 Constitution.

“We advise all public office holders in the interim to ensure all forms in their possession are completed in accordance with Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution in and the Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Acr, 1998, (Act 550).”