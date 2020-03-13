Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has denied reports that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He took to Twitter to confirm he is awaiting the results of a second test on Friday.

Bolsonaro dined with US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, along with his press secretary, who was diagnosed with the disease following the trip.

Pictures and video show Trump, Bolsonaro and his press secretary Fabio Wajngarten all in close proximity on March 7.

Wajngarten was tested in Sao Paulo and received his positive result on Thursday after showing signs of flu.

Trump, however, told reporters on Thursday: “I’m not concerned.”

His son tweeted on Thursday that his father “is not exhibiting any symptoms of the disease”.

Bolsonaro, who turns 65 this month, and other members of the delegation that accompanied him on the trip to America were being monitored.

Bolsonaro reportedly appeared in a mask this morning and did not leave the Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence, according to local news outlet Jornal Odia.

He becomes the first world leader to contract the virus.