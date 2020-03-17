The Canadian High Commission in Ghana has shut down until further notice following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.

“In doing our part to #flattenthecurve & prevent the spread of #COVID19, our offices are closed to the general public until further notice,” the High Commission posted on Twitter on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

– For regular correspondence ✉️ us at: [email protected]

For 🇨🇦ians requiring emergency assistance, 📞 us at: +233 (0) 302211521

Citi News also understands that top officials of the High Commission are also set to leave the country.