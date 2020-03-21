Ghana’s coronavirus cases have increased to 21.

The Ghana Health Service website updating Ghanaians on COVID-19 captured the following:

1. 55-year-old Ghanaian woman; resident of the UK; returned to Ghana within two weeks; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory

2. 84-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of the United Kingdom; came back to Ghana within the past two (2) weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory

3. 27-year-old Chinese male; returned to Ghana (Ashanti Region) in the past two weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.

This brings to a total of nineteen (19) confirmed cases in Ghana, with no death. Contact tracing has started in all these confirmed cases.

Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Ghana Rises To Sixteen (16) As At 20 March 2020 – 09:45GMT

Five (5) new confirmed cases on the 19th March 2020. All five were reported from Greater Accra Region.

— 29-year-old Ghanaian lady; resident of Accra; no history of travel; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory

— 34-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of Accra; contact of a confirmed case at place of work; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory

— 53-year-old Ghanaian male, resident of Tema; no history of travel, no evidence of close contact with confirmed case; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory

— 41-year-old Ghanaian male; arrived in Ghana by KLM on the 15 March 2020; indicated exposure with family members in Amsterdam exhibiting respiratory symptoms and also on the flight with some passengers sneezing and coughing; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.

— 36-year-old Ghanaian male; resident of Paris, France; date of arrival in Ghana unconfirmed; no evidence of contact with infected person;

This brings to a total of sixteen (16) confirmed cases in Ghana, with no death.

Contact tracing has been initiated in all these confirmed cases.

More soon…