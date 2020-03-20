The novel Coronavirus cases in Ghana have increased to 16.

Details from the Ghana Health Service’s website dedicated to updating Ghanaians on COVID-19 cases confirmed the latest development.

The five new cases are all in the Greater Accra Region.

The latest update confirms fears community spreading has begun in Ghana.

Details of the cases published on the website noted that three of the patients have no travel history.

A 29-year-old Ghanaian lady, resident of Accra, no history of travel, sample confirmed positive in the laboratory. A 34-year-old Ghanaian lady, resident of Accra, contact of a confirmed case at place of work, sample confirmed positive in the laboratory. A 53-year-old Ghanaian male, resident of Tema, no history of travel, no evidence of close contact with confirmed case, sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.



Health experts warn of more possible COVID-19 cases – Oppong Nkrumah

Ghana is likely to record more cases of COVID-19 with the next two weeks, the Information Minister has disclosed.

He said predictions by health experts are that the number of cases of the pandemic will rise within the above mentioned period before a likely decline of the spread of the disease.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah assured that the authorities have expressed readiness for any impending case and therefore called on Ghanaians to be calm and take precautionary measures seriously.

“The health experts tell us that the next two weeks are critical in determining whether or not we will get significant community spread. They tell us that, the general theory of pandemic management is that, often the numbers are likely to go up a bit before the situation gets better. Therefore, they are bracing for the possibility of some limited recordings of more cases in the medium term but they continue to assure us that, the systems they are putting together are such that we are able to control it and hold this virus in check,” he said.