The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana has risen to 19
2. 84-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of the United Kingdom; came back to Ghana within the past two (2) weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory
3. 27-year-old Chinese male; returned to Ghana (Ashanti Region) in the past two weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.
This brings to a total of nineteen (19) confirmed cases in Ghana, with no death. Contact tracing has started in all these confirmed cases.