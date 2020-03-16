Churches in Ghana are adhering to the ban on church activities in the country.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Methodist Church, Ghana, Seventh-Day Adventist Churches among other religious institutions have suspended church activities in response to the directive given by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

While addressing the nation on Sunday, March 15, 2020, President Akufo-Addo announced new public gathering advisories to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Concerts, workshops, sporting events and all religious events were also been banned by the President.

Among other things, universities, senior high schools and basic schools have been asked to close down effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

In an official press statement by the Methodist Church, Ghana, the religious welcomed the new advisories.

“Following the address by the President of the Republic of Ghana on Sunday 15th March 2020 on the update of the COVID-19, all church services of the Methodist Church, Ghana are suspended for four (4) weeks. Additionally, all educational institutions of the Method Church, Ghana are closed until further notice.”

Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has also adhered to the President’s directive saying:

All Public Masses be suspended for the next four weeks. All Public Spiritual Programmes such as retreats, devotions, meetings, confessions, pilgrimages etc. be suspended for the next four weeks. All Catholic Schools be closed until further notice as directed. All funerals and weddings should be suspended for the next four weeks. That burials may be performed but with not more than 25 people in attendance.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church also welcomed the new order on public gatherings.

“In response to the current novel coronavirus conditions, the government has issued directives on public gatherings. As you may be aware, all public gatherings including church services and education activities have been suspended effective, today, March 16, 2020.”

“In line with this, all Seventh-day Adventist churches and schools will remain closed during the period of the ban. All church services and meetings are therefore suspended for four weeks. Weddings, funerals, baby dedications scheduled within the ban period shall be rescheduled or planned to accommodate a guest list of 25 persons and below. Pastors must enforce this stringently,” the SDA church added in a statement.

Many more church institutions are expected to adhere to the new public gathering directive to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.