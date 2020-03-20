The Head of Civil Service, Nana Agyekum-Dwamena has introduced flexible working hours to ensure the safety of its staff and stakeholders amidst the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

This forms parts of efforts to obey directives by the President “regarding safety measures and protocols to be observed by the citizenry to combat COVID-19”.

According to a statement, the “flexible hours will allow the employer to adjust the working hours, days or weeks of the employees who may need alternative arrangement of their work schedules and who are eligible by nature of their job.”

This development is to benefit employees especially “nursing mothers, staff living far away from work and outside Accra,” and people with “doctor’s appointments or other medical circumstances”.

Click here to read full statement.

Updates on cases in Ghana

The novel Coronavirus cases in Ghana have increased to 16 as of Friday, March 20, 2020.

Details from the Ghana Health Service’s website dedicated to updating Ghanaians on COVID-19 cases confirmed the latest development.

The five new cases are all in the Greater Accra Region.

The latest update confirms fears community spreading has begun in Ghana.