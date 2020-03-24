The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey says the disinfection exercise conducted in the various markets in the region was successful.

A number of markets in the Greater Accra Region were on Monday, March 23, 2020, disinfected by a team of sprayers as part of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the Regional Minister said the exercise achieved its targets.

“We were led by Zoomlion [Ghana Limited] who are the actual operators who disinfected about 141 markets in Accra. I went to Ashaiman and I went to two markets. I think it was a very successful exercise. It was our intention to disinfect the markets and we did just that. So it was a very successful exercise.”

The Regional Minister said although the disinfection exercise was aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, he noted that the exercise helped to also rid the markets of other diseases.

“Not only the Coronavirus because there are other illnesses we can get from the market and when we went to the markets, we saw how unhygienic those places were. Viruses and germs thrive on places which are dirty.”

Markets in other regions to be disinfected this week – OB Amoah

The Local Government Ministry said the disinfection exercise in the Greater Accra Region will be extended to markets in other regions in the coming days.

According to deputy sector Minister, OB Amoah, the exercise “is supposed to be a nationwide exercise. We are starting from Accra and we are hoping that during the week, all the other regions will also have their turn.”

OB Amoah, speaking in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show said traders in the capital are expected to return to the markets to go about their regular duties today, Tuesday, March 23, 2020.