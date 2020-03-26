Markets in the Ashanti Region will be disinfected on Friday, March 27, 2020.

This comes on the back of a similar one conducted in the Greater Accra Region on Monday.

The exercise forms part of measures to disinfect public spaces to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ahead of the exercise, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in a statement said markets within the region will be closed down and urged traders to comply with the directive.

“In this regard, Friday, 27th March 2020 has been scheduled as the day for the exercise as directed by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC), and as such, all the markets would be closed in readiness for the exercise.”

“KMA is by this release, therefore, appealing to all traders and the general public to comply with the directive to ensure the success of the exercise,” the statement added.

The Ministry of Local Government commenced the nationwide disinfection of markets in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, March 23, 2020, where about 137 markets were disinfected.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, last Friday, said the decision to disinfect the market was arrived at in consultation with the traders.