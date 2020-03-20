The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has asked its members not to sell hydroxychloroquine tablets to the public without a valid prescription.

Information making rounds suggests that the stated drug helps to cure the novel coronavirus which is fast spreading across the globe.

“It has come to the attention of the leadership of the PSGH that with the news that the United States is using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, there is rush by many to acquire these medications from community pharmacies,” a statement signed by the Society’s President, Benjamin Botwe said.

“There will be real COVID-19 patients who will need it to survive that battle if it proves potent against the coronavirus,” the statement added and urged its members “not to dispense hydroxychloroquine tablets to clients without a valid prescription”.