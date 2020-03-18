Emirates airline has suspended all its flights from and to Accra from the 21st of March 2020 to the 20th of May 2020 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The government of Ghana had written to airline companies to stop flying travellers from countries that have recorded over 200 cases of COVID-19 into Ghana.

Ghana confirmed its 7th case of the virus yesterday [March 17 2020].

The Dubai-based carrier had previously announced that a total of 35 routes would be temporarily cancelled from Tuesday [yesterday] as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

This includes a range of destinations across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and America.

In a statement posted on its website, the airline said it will closely monitor developments in Accra, Ghana, to reinstate its flights to that destination if it becomes necessary.

The firm also advised customers to contact it to change flight destinations at no extra fees.

Coronavirus patients in Ghana getting better – Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service says all patients who have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are getting better.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service in an interview on Eyewitness News on Tuesday said the patients are recovering and will be discharged once they are cleared.

He said none of the patients had deteriorated since they were isolated and started receiving treatment.

“They are all doing very well. They are recovering because they are much better than we saw them. When they are fully off, we will let them go home. All of them are better today than they were when we saw them. We have not seen any of them deteriorating. We review them every day so based on the condition, we will discharge them once we see that they have fully recovered and cleared,” he said.