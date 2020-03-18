As part of measures to help contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, Enterprise Group has presented an amount of GH¢20.1 million, comprising an insurance package and cash donations, to three key institutions to aid their work.

Following the announcement of recorded cases in Ghana which stands at seven, there have been calls for an insurance cover for the front line staff of the Ghana Health Service who will be attending to patients.

Already, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has hinted about the government’s plans to secure an insurance package to cover such health practitioners who can provide assistance to affected persons.

The Enterprise Group said its gesture is to augment the financial commitment channelled into testing and managing the situation in Ghana.

The Chief Finance Officer of Enterprise Group, Daniel Larbi-Tieku, in an interview said the move is expected to strengthen Ghana’s preparedness against the pandemic.

“In these difficult times that the world is going through this pandemic, we thought that it was necessary that we showed up to support the fight against this pandemic; that is why we have come up to support the bodies and institutions that are helping to manage the spread,” he observed.

Mr. Tieku further detailed the specific support to the respective institutions.

“We have put in place life insurance cover for the Ghana Health Service to the tune of GH¢20,000,000 which will cover at least 2,000 beneficiaries who are front life staff of the GHS. We have also supported Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research with GH¢60,000 to support in the procurement of testing materials. We have also supported the Ridge Hospital with GH¢40,000 to procure consumables to help protect patients who will be referred to them,” he indicated.

The government has announced the allocation of US$100million to support the containment of the virus.

In addition, there have been some interim measures to avoid a possible spread.

These include restriction of large gatherings for religious activities, conferences, schools and funerals among others.

Also, inbound travels from countries with 200 or more cases, have been halted temporarily for non Ghanaians as Ghana works to reduce the imported cases recorded so far.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana

Ghana has seven confirmed cases in the country as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The seventh case was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service website dedicated to providing updates on the outbreak in the country.

How to protect yourself

To prevent the spread, the standard recommendations coming from the WHO is regular hand washing, covering one’s mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

People are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.