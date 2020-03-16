Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the government for failing to address the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Ghana’s economy.

In an address on Facebook, the NDC flagbearer accused the government of the doing little to cushion Ghana from a plunge in economic activities as a result of COVID-19.

Mr. Mahama added that the Government must release its plan on how to keep the economy afloat.

“What the government did not address is the wide-reaching economic impact of the pandemic. We have seen governments around the world make bold moves to protect the economies and we should expect the government of Ghana to respond rapidly to this challenge. I, therefore, call on the government to publish its plans to protect the economy including the possibility of a statement to Parliament on the expected impact on our economy of the destructions of COVID-19 on global supply chains and international travel.”

“A comprehensive budget review to Parliament may be necessary subsequently. The virus is not only an Accra or Tema problem as you have noticed. One of the cases was found in Obuasi. Government must therefore immediately ensure the provision of isolation centres in all regions of the country. An identified case kilometres from Accra must not be transported to Accra for isolation and or treatment.”

Meanwhile, the NDC flagbearer has pledged his party’s support for the government to help tackle the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

“The virus outbreak is a national issue and we really are all in this together. My party and I will play our role in supporting national efforts to mitigate the threats and to support our people through this crisis. I give my word to the people of Ghana that as the Minority and the voice of the voiceless, we will hold the government to account on these issues while remaining vigilant in ensuring that the public is protected. This is not a time for words. It is a time for action.”

Coronavirus confirmed in Ghana

Four more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana.

This brings to six, the total number of cases reported in the country.

This was announced by the government at a press briefing to update citizens on the outbreak of the Novel 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.

The government said three of the cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in the Ashanti Region.

The Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country’s cases said the new cases were also imported into the country.

He said two of the cases were confirmed on the 13th of March 2020 while the other two were confirmed on 14th March, 2020.

How to protect yourself

To prevent the spread, the standard recommendations coming from the WHO is regular hand washing, covering one’s mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

People are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.