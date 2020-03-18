The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) has banned all preaching and selling activities in public vehicles operating under its umbrella with immediate effect.

Speaking to Citi News, Chairman of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), Kwame Kuma urged the public to adhere to the directives.

“All the people selling medicine in cars should stop. At the same time, the preaching in the cars must stop because we must allow the president’s directives to hold.”

“So we are pleading that each and everyone should obey what we are saying,” he said.

Trotros are noted for their poor spacing arrangements and poor ventilation.

Trotro stations are also rife with economic activities and other human activity which is in contrast with coronavirus prevention advise.

Because of the recent increase in novel coronavirus cases in Ghana, the Ministry of Transport has been directed to work with the transport unions and private and public transport operators to ensure enhanced hygienic conditions in all vehicles and terminals, by providing, amongst others, hand sanitizers, running water and soap for washing of hands.

The government has also placed a temporary ban on most public gatherings.

Ghana recorded its seventh novel coronavirus case on Tuesday.

All public gathering advisories

The full list of guidelines on public gatherings announced by the government are;

1. All public gatherings, including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks. Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance;

2. All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March, 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes. However, BECE and WASSCE candidates will be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations, but with prescribed social distancing protocols;

3. The Government of Ghana’s Travel Advisory issued earlier today should be observed as announced;

4. Businesses and other workplaces can continue to operate, but should observe prescribed social distancing between patrons and staff;

5. Establishments, such as supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants, night clubs, hotels and drinking spots, should observe enhanced hygiene procedures by providing, amongst others, hand sanitizers, running water and soap for washing of hands;

6. The Ministry of Transport should work with the transport unions and private and public transport operators to ensure enhanced hygienic conditions in all vehicles and terminals, by providing, amongst others, hand sanitizers, running water and soap for washing of hands; and

7. The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development should co-ordinate, with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, measures to enhance conditions of hygiene in markets across the country.