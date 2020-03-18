The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has outlined some additional measures to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a press release signed by its Chief Executive, Dr, Oheneba Owusu-Danso, the hospital indicated that it was suspending all elective surgeries except caesarean sections.

“All outpatient clinics have been closed down until further notice, all clinical meetings and seminars have been suspended and all clinical rotations and attachments by all categories of students have been suspended,” the hospital said in a statement.

However, the Accident and Emergency Centre, Family Medicine Directorate (polyclinic) and the Paediatric Emergency Unit shall continue to offer emergency services.

The Labour Wards and Mother & Baby Unit (MBU) shall also continue to offer normal services.

Management of the hospital also cautioned the general public to desist from using the hospital as a thoroughfare as measures are being put in place to protect the general public from the virus.

“Management wishes to remind members of the general public about the earlier directive on the limitation of visitors to the hospital. Management wishes to assure all stakeholders that the situation is constantly under

evaluation, and any modifications will subsequently be communicated. It is our wish that we all support the system in this period of the outbreak of COVID-l9 to ensure the safety of all,” the statement added.

Click here for the full details f the statement

Coronavirus patients in Ghana getting better – Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service says all patients who have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are getting better.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service in an interview on Eyewitness News on Tuesday said the patients are recovering and will be discharged once they are cleared.

He said none of the patients had deteriorated since they were isolated and started receiving treatment.

“They are all doing very well. They are recovering because they are much better than we saw them. When they are fully off, we will let them go home. All of them are better today than they were when we saw them. We have not seen any of them deteriorating. We review them every day so based on the condition, we will discharge them once we see that they have fully recovered and cleared,” he said.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana now 7

The Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, confirmed one new case of Coronavirus in the country.

The case was reported in the Greater Accra Region bringing to 7, the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ghana.

A tweet from the Ghana Health Service said, “This afternoon (17 March 2020); we have received report from NMIMR that indicated one (1) more confirmed case as positive for COVID-19 in Greater Accra Region.”

The patient is a 35-year-old male and a Ghanaian citizen who returned to Accra from France.