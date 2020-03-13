The king and queen of Norway are in quarantine over coronavirus fears after returning home from a state visit in Jordan.

King Harald and Queen Sonja will be confined to their home during a period of self-isolation after the country was essentially put on lockdown.

The monarch issued a rare public appeal after the country announced its first death from the virus today.

An official announcement on the royal family’s website said: “His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen are in-home quarantine as from today.

“This is in accordance with the Government’s new measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

“Neither the King nor the Queen has any symptoms.

“His Majesty The King will preside over the Council of State via video-conferencing tomorrow, and His Royal Highness The Crown Prince will be in attendance at the Palace.”

Earlier in the day, the king issued a public appeal urging people to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said: “Our country is in a serious situation that is striking individuals and our entire society.