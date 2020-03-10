President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has temporarily suspended foreign travels for all government officials, as part of government’s measures to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

A circular issued by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and addressed to all sector Ministers, their deputies, and other government officials stressed that only essential and critical foreign travels will be considered and, thereafter, approved.

“As part of measures to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana, His Excellency the President of the Republic has directed that all foreign travels by public officials/officers should be temporarily suspended. Only critical travels will be considered. The directive, together with other measures being put in place by Government, is intended to protect the general public from contracting the virus. Please take note and ensure compliance,” the statement said.

This directive comes days after the President had indicated at the 63rd Independence Day celebration that the government had outlined some measures to protect Ghanaians against the disease.

The President had said non-essential travels to Ghana are being strongly discouraged from high-risk countries to prevent a spread of the disease.

He also highlighted other measures including strict checks at entry points and rigorous screening procedures.