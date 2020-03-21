President Nana Akufo-Addo will address the nation tonight [Saturday, March 21, 2020] with latest updates and measures to deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Following the passage of the Imposition of Restrictions Bill which allows the President to declare public restrictions in times fo emergencies, there are fears that President Akufo-Addo will announce a lockdown of the country in his next address expected later in the evening.

But the Information Minister in a tweet assured that the President “will not be announcing a lockdown so don’t panic.”

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah also revealed that President Akufo-Addo has met with Ghana’s coronavirus response committee.

The Minister’s assurance comes on the back of an increase in the number of coronavirus cases recorded in the country. The cases as of Saturday had hit 19.

@NAkufoAddo has just concluded a mtg of the Covid-19 response ctee. H.E. Will address the nation tonight with latest updates and measures. But no he will not be announcing a lockdown so don’t panic. #SpreadCalmNotFear pic.twitter.com/gLkaJLRy9e — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) March 21, 2020

Case management reports show that the active cases are responding very well to treatment awaiting final cure tests. Our frontline response workers at hospitals and ports are doing well so far. #SpreadCalmNotFear https://t.co/ZJfHyRJd5W — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) March 21, 2020

The last time the President addressed the nation, he announced new public gathering advisories which essentially halted activities in all schools, conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, religious activities as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

These directives are to be in force for some three more weeks.

When the directives were given, Ghana had recorded just six cases of coronavirus.

President Akufo-Addo noted that those measures introduced will constantly be reviewed to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.