The Norwegian Embassy in Ghana has temporarily shut down its operation after one of its staff tested positive to coronavirus.

“The Embassy of Norway can confirm that one of our colleagues has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The person is in quarantine and the Embassy is in close dialogue with Ghana Health Service,” the Embassy made the announcement via its Facebook page today, Friday, March 13, 2020.

“Routine contact tracing has commenced. All staff are also in quarantine, and we are fully committed to assist with containment,” the statement added.

“The Embassy is closed to the public until further notice, but staff are operating from home. We are thankful for the care and assistance offered by Ghana’s health authorities and WHO Ghana, and also for the compassion showed. We urge everybody to follow the preventive measures issued by the WHO and Ghanaian authorities,” the statement added.

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ghana

Ghana’s Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu confirmed the two coronavirus cases in the country at an emergency press briefing held on Thursday night, March 12, 2020.

The two patients included a Norwegian [who was in Norway recently] and a Ghanaian who returned to the country from Turkey.

The report has caused fear and panic among Ghanaians who are calling for stringent measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

$100m provided to enhance coronavirus preparedness – Akufo-Addo

On Wednesday, 11th March 2020, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he had directed the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to make available the cedi equivalent of $100 million to enhance Ghana’s Coronavirus preparedness and response plan.

This amount, according to President Akufo-Addo, was “to fund an expansion of infrastructure, purchase of materials and equipment, and public education.”