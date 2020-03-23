The leadership of Parliament is engaging the relevant authorities regarding a possible relocation of its business to the Accra International Conference Centre.

This is to ensure that the House has enough room to practice the protocols associated with social distancing in a bid to deal with the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Already, the House has stepped up internal measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing Members on Monday, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye announced interim sitting measures in the House in a bid to practice social distancing.

“For the time being, we will want to leave one seat in between every two members so that you sit in a way that will be healthy for us and also we will be showing a good example…Meanwhile, we are in the process of making all relevant arrangements if we can relocate temporarily to the Conference Centre…And maybe these things will make people realize that Ghana is in need of a more spacious space. In future, all these will be considered. As much as possible, leave one seat in between,” he said.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, various organisations have developed measures that will allow for social distancing to be observed.

With 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana and one death recorded, the Ghana Journalists Association has, for instance, asked journalists to endeavour to use personal protective equipment such as gloves and face masks, especially when engaging infected persons or reporting from compromised sites.

Some organisation have also asked their employees to work from home as a means of curbing the spread of the virus.

The President on Saturday announced some measures the government is taking to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

These include the closure of Ghana’s borders and the testing of persons who may have come into contact with any patient who tested positive.

This was days after he announced restrictions on all public gatherings and closure of basic, secondary and tertiary schools.

All public gathering advisories

The full list of guidelines on public gatherings announced by President Akufo-Addo are as follows;

1. All public gatherings, including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks. Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance;

2. All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March, 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes. However, BECE and WASSCE candidates will be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations, but with prescribed social distancing protocols;

3. The Government of Ghana’s Travel Advisory issued earlier today should be observed as announced;

4. Businesses and other workplaces can continue to operate, but should observe prescribed social distancing between patrons and staff;

5. Establishments, such as supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants, night clubs, hotels and drinking spots, should observe enhanced hygiene procedures by providing, amongst others, hand sanitizers, running water and soap for washing of hands;

6. The Ministry of Transport should work with the transport unions and private and public transport operators to ensure enhanced hygienic conditions in all vehicles and terminals, by providing, amongst others, hand sanitizers, running water and soap for washing of hands; and

7. The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development should co-ordinate, with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, measures to enhance conditions of hygiene in markets across the country.