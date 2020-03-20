Parliament has passed the Imposition of Restrictions Bill.

The bill gives legal backing to powers that can be exercised by the President to impose restrictions to persons in times of public emergencies like the Coronavirus pandemic for purposes of public safety and protection.

The House considered the bill throughout the day after it determined that it was of urgent nature.

Considerable amendments were made to the bill to take care of a sanctions regime, the duration of restrictions and the introduction of the word, Coronavirus before being passed.

The Attorney General, Gloria Akufo who moved the motion for the third and final reading of the bill explained to the House the reason for the broad nature of the legislation.

About the bill

This Bill acknowledges the general fundamental freedoms guaranteed under article 21 of the Constitution but also takes into account the fact that the fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution are subject to laws that are supposed to be in the interest of public safety and public health as provided in paragraphs (c), (d) and (e) of clause (4) of Article 21 of the constitution.

Its purpose is to provide powers to impose restrictions on persons in the event of a disaster, emergency or similar circumstance, to ensure public safety and protection.

It also allows for the imposition of restrictions on the freedom of entry into Ghana or movement in Ghana of a person who is not a citizen of Ghana.