The Lebanese patient among those confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus in Ghana has died.

The deceased, a 61-year-old man, reported to a health facility in Kumasi with a fever and cough.

His temperature was 39.4 degrees Celcius.

It is not clear whether his death was a direct result of the virus.

A deputy Minister of Health, Alexander Abban, told Citi News that “the information I got from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service is that that person [the Lebanese man] has died. He died today.”

There have been 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection this past week raising Ghana’s total to 19.

At least three of these cases have been suspected to be community spread.

Cases in Africa have surpassed 1,000 with Egypt, South Africa and Algeria being the most affected.

Globally, more than 287,239 people have been infected with the virus worldwide with over 11,921 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough but severe illness resembling intense pneumonia has been noted in some cases; especially in the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is already scheduled to address the nation later tonight with the latest updates and measures to deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

How is the virus spread?

The virus is spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another, ie within about 6 feet, and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into one’s lungs.

To prevent the spread, the standard recommendations coming from the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service are regular hand washing, covering one’s mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

People are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

——-

For more updates on COVID-19 visit: https://citinewsroom.com/coronavirus/